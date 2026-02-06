Johnson C. Smith University promotes diversity in tech

CHARLOTTE — As the tech industry booms, studies show less than 10% of Black men and women are working in STEM-related fields, but Johnson C. Smith University is pushing to change that.

Professor Sonya Worrell is teaching “Computers in Society,” a foundational course for all students at the historically Black institution.

“My class is very hands on,” she told Channel 9’s Damany Lewis. “So with that, I’ve had a number of students that come to me at the end of the semester, ‘I really like this.’”

Piquing their curiosity is what Worrell wants to achieve, nurturing an interest in a field that’s in high demand. She says it’s important that more African American students delve into computer science and artificial intelligence because it’s shaping the future of society. She also says representation is key.

“Having more diversity behind the scenes in programming these models is very important,” Worrell said.

Senior Kyla Thomas is one of the first people in her family to attend college. Now, just months from graduating with a degree in computer science, she’ll walk across the stage into a full-time job as a technology consultant.

“I think it’s important to understand how technology can have implicit biases and that you need to be able to notice the biases to be able to avoid them,” she said. “Me being Black provides a different perspective that may not have even been thought of.”

Tune in to Eyewitness News at 5:30 p.m. for more on how Johnston C. Smith University is inspiring change and preparing students for a future in the digital age.

VIDEO: In Charlotte’s Black neighborhoods, city encourages growth without pricing out longtime residents

In Charlotte’s Black neighborhoods, city encourages growth without pricing out longtime residents

©2026 Cox Media Group