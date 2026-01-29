Charlotte friends split $150K Powerball win after buying ticket in Fort Mill

CHARLOTTE — Four friends from Charlotte are celebrating a big win after splitting a $150,000 Powerball prize from a ticket purchased just across the state line in Fort Mill.

The group bought the ticket at Red Rocket Fireworks on Highway 21 for the Dec. 1, 2025, drawing, narrowly missing the $740 million jackpot by just one number.

After taxes, each friend took home $26,250, according to lottery officials.

One of the winners told lottery officials they confirmed the win multiple times before sharing the news in a group text, calling the experience exciting and unexpectedly helpful.

The Fort Mill store that sold the ticket also benefited, earning a $1,500 commission.

