Charlotte gets closer to tougher rules for street vendors

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte is a step closer to tougher rules for street vendors across multiple neighborhoods.

It follows a crackdown on street vending in NoDa, which is a topic that has stirred up strong reactions.

The street vending crackdown continues but council members are open to allowing it in limited areas, if there are stiffer penalties for bad actors.

If you took a walk in NoDa over the weekend last year, it was impossible to miss street vendors. They were synonymous with the neighborhood.

But Charlotte City Council put in new regulations and now you can’t sell on NoDa’s streets.

Now leaders are debating whether to allow the practice anywhere at all.

Charlotte City Council’s safety committee endorsed new rules for street vending and a criminal penalty for violators.

Council is grappling and balancing how to not cripple entrepreneurs who street vend, while supporting small brick and mortar businesses who say it is not fair street vendors are not subject to the same red tape.

The new regulations would ban street vending in the public right-of-way.

With the exception of pre-authorized programs overseen by nonprofits like Center City Partners, street vending would be allowed during festivals and other events.

The city is also considering a misdemeanor penalty for violators.

There’s already an ordinance on the books that allows the city to take the violator’s goods.

The city issued (26) $500 citations during the pilot program and none of the citations were paid.

“The fact is, it is a business expense as it stands, right now,” said Councilman Ed Riggs, R-District 7. “It’s like parking tickets. They just park and pay.”

“There are just some bad actors that continue to violate, violate, violate and do not take these financial penalties seriously,” said Councilmember Dante Anderson, D-District 1.

When it comes to the possible seizure of items, the city attorney says it really boils down to when a sidewalk is blocked, and a person cannot squeeze by. The full council will discuss the new regulations in the coming weeks

VIDEO: Illegal food vendors in Uptown and South End lead to safety concerns

Illegal food vendors in Uptown and South End lead to safety concerns

©2026 Cox Media Group