Charlotte getting $3.5 million to tackle lead paint hazards

CHARLOTTE — The City of Charlotte is getting millions of dollars to address a lead paint problem.

Charlotte City Council will vote on Monday to accept $3,500,000 from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The funds will help homeowners test and remove lead hazards.

An estimated 39 percent of homes built in North Carolina before 1978 are at risk of containing lead-based paint, according to the National Center for Healthy Housing.

