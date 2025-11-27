Charlotte group serves 700 meals to those facing homelessness on Thanksgiving

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Rescue Mission served over 700 meals this Thanksgiving, continuing its tradition of providing for those facing homelessness and addiction.

The mission, located in Uptown Charlotte, opened its doors to the community, offering a homestyle breakfast and Thanksgiving lunch.

Organizers said the effort was made possible by around 200 volunteers who dedicated their time to serve others.

Chef Vern Phifer prepared the menu, including cheese, eggs, bacon, sausage, grits, and hash browns.

“It’s ultimately about gratitude and finding things that we can be happy about and grateful for,” Volunteer Molly Pirik said. This day is about celebrating the things that make us happy.”

The Charlotte Rescue Mission has been a beacon of hope for many individuals struggling with addiction and homelessness, officials said.

“This is my first Thanksgiving here at the mission,” said Jacob Smith, a resident at the Charlotte Rescue Mission.

He said he began doing drugs as a young teen and faced a meth addiction before he even reached adulthood.

“They care about you here,” he said. “The staff is amazing. I have the best counselors in the state of North Carolina.”

Learn more about the Charlotte Rescue Mission on Channel 9 at 5 p.m.

WATCH: ‘Couldn’t let them go’: Couple’s foster journey leads to unexpected adoption

‘Couldn’t let them go’: Couple’s foster journey leads to unexpected adoption

©2025 Cox Media Group