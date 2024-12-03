Local

Charlotte has revived plans for the Rail Trail Bridge after years of delays

By Charlotte Business Journal
Rail Trail Bridge Pedestrians and bicyclists will be able to use the Rail Trail Bridge to cross Interstate 277 from Uptown to South End. (City of Charlotte)
CHARLOTTE — For 20 years, the bridge went nowhere. And the reason the bridge went nowhere? Take your pick: Lack of funding. Design and planning delays. The pandemic.

Proposed Rail Trail pedestrian bridge gets new look, new timeline

Now, the Rail Trail Bridge, a span connecting uptown and South End for pedestrians and cyclists, stands on the cusp of becoming an actual, real-life project. The city of Charlotte began seeking proposals from prospective contractors this fall and, on Dec. 4, will begin sifting through those bids to see whether there is a fit.

If not, the bidding will be extended. Either way, backers of the bridge hope to have a contractor in place early next year and start construction by mid-2025. Building the bridge, spanning Interstate 277 near the Lynx Blue Line bridge between the Carson Street and Brooklyn Village stations will take a little over two years.

