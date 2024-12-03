Charlotte has revived plans for the Rail Trail Bridge after years of delays

CHARLOTTE — For 20 years, the bridge went nowhere. And the reason the bridge went nowhere? Take your pick: Lack of funding. Design and planning delays. The pandemic.

Now, the Rail Trail Bridge, a span connecting uptown and South End for pedestrians and cyclists, stands on the cusp of becoming an actual, real-life project. The city of Charlotte began seeking proposals from prospective contractors this fall and, on Dec. 4, will begin sifting through those bids to see whether there is a fit.

If not, the bidding will be extended. Either way, backers of the bridge hope to have a contractor in place early next year and start construction by mid-2025. Building the bridge, spanning Interstate 277 near the Lynx Blue Line bridge between the Carson Street and Brooklyn Village stations will take a little over two years.

