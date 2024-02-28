Local

Proposed Rail Trail pedestrian bridge gets new look, new timeline

By Joe Bruno, wsoctv.com
CHARLOTTE — There is a new rendering and timeline for a highly anticipated pedestrian bridge over Interstate 277, which would connect South End to Uptown Charlotte

Leaders with the city of Charlotte said the project is expected to go into the bidding phase this spring with construction starting later this year.

It was unveiled in 2019, however, city officials said multiple designs and reviews were required to ensure the project is the least disruptive to the traveling public.

