Proposed Rail Trail pedestrian bridge gets new look, new timeline

A new rendering and a new timeline for the Rail Trail pedestrian bridge. The city tells me the project will go out to bid in the spring. Construction is slated for this year. The city unveiled the project in 2019.



Leaders with the city of Charlotte said the project is expected to go into the bidding phase this spring with construction starting later this year.

It was unveiled in 2019, however, city officials said multiple designs and reviews were required to ensure the project is the least disruptive to the traveling public.

