Charlotte highway stretch named deadliest in NC, report shows

CHARLOTTE — A new report lists Charlotte as having the deadliest 10-mile stretch of highway in North Carolina.

It runs along Interstate 85 starting by Little Rock Road near the Charlotte Douglas International Airport and stretching past West Sugar Creek Road. The stretch has seen 23 deadly crashes in five years, according to an analysis by Wilmington-based law firm Shipman & Wright.

The firm looked at fatal crash data from 2019 to 2023 from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to compile the report.

Out of the top 11 deadliest road stretches in the state, the report credits seven spots to the Charlotte area.

Shipman & Wright Deadly Roads Analysis (Shipman & Wright)

