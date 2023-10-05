Charlotte Hornets add local restaurant chain to concessions roster at Spectrum Center

CHARLOTTE — The NBA Charlotte Hornets are making a change to the concessions roster at Spectrum Center this season, replacing Domino’s with Brixx Wood Fired Pizza + Craft Bar as their pizza provider and sponsor.

Terms of the agreement weren’t disclosed. It takes effect this season.

Charlotte-based Brixx started in 1998 and now includes restaurants across North Carolina as well as South Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee. Locally, there are five locations: one in Huntersville, one in Fort Mill and three in Charlotte.

Brixx and the team are starting a buy-one-get-one-free promotion at area restaurants this season.

