Charlotte Hornets Foundation awards $100,000 to women-led organizations

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Hornets Foundation awarded $100,000 to four women-led organizations across the Carolinas Monday.

Moms Moving Forward, Code the Dream, Charlotte Bilingual Preschool and NAMI Charlotte will each receive a $25,000 grant to expand their community impact, the foundation shared in a release.

The Charlotte Hornets Foundation said the 2025-26 grant recipients represent a cohort of organizations advancing education, mental health, workforce development and family stability. The announcement coincides with Women’s History Month and reflects the Foundation’s four philanthropic pillars: championing the next generation, creating opportunities, leading with care and empowering communities.

“Each of these organizations is doing incredible work and we hope our investment helps amplify their reach,“ Whitney Tarver, the foundation’s director, said.

In honor of their achievements, each organization was recognized on court during a Hornets home game in March.

Learn more about their missions here.

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