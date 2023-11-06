Charlotte Hornets have cheapest tickets in NBA, study finds

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Hornets once again have the cheapest tickets in the NBA, according to an analysis of 2023-24 prices by Bookies.com.

The analysis includes costs for all 30 teams for buying four of the cheapest tickets available at each arena as well as for a family of four to go to a game and pay for parking and concessions.

The NBA average for a family of four to buy tickets, two beers, two sodas, four hotdogs and pay for parking this season is $304.64. In Charlotte, fans will spend an average of $158.72, or nearly 50% less.

