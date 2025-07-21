Local

Charlotte Hornets make history with first NBA summer league title

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Hornets won the first Sumer League Championship in franchise history against the Sacramento Kings Sunday night.

The win came after a late push from the Kings to cut an 18-point lead to one.

Guard-forward Kon Kneuppel led the hornets with 21 points.

The final score was 83-78.

