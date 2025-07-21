Charlotte Hornets make history with first NBA summer league title

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Hornets won the first Sumer League Championship in franchise history against the Sacramento Kings Sunday night.
The #Hornets just won the first Summer League Championship in franchise history, after a late push from Sacramento to cut an 18-point lead to one.
Kon Knueppel led the Hornets with 21 points.
FINAL: Charlotte 83, Sacramento 78 @wsoctv
