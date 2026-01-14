Charlotte Hornets to retire Dell Curry’s No. 30 jersey

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Hornets will soon be retiring a jersey for just the second time in franchise history.

The team will retire former guard and current team broadcaster Dell Curry’s #30 jersey. He will join Bobby Phills, who had his #13 jersey retired in 2000.

The Hornets released the news in an announcement on Wednesday with Curry surrounded by ownership, family, and staff.

“You are immortal in Hornets history and legacy, and I couldn’t be more proud,” Dell’s son Steph Curry said in the video.

Dell Curry has been a part of the Hornet franchise for more than 25 years as a player, broadcaster, and ambassador. He retired as the team’s all-time leader in games, points, threes, and field goals.

The ceremony for the jersey retirement is set for March 19th, as Charlotte hosts Orlando.

