Charlotte to host 2027 March Madness games

CHARLOTTE — March Madness is coming back to the Queen City.

In 2027, Charlotte will host the first and second round games for the NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament.

March Madness is coming back to Charlotte in 2027 https://t.co/fpVNl9EBMl — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) October 2, 2024

The NCAA said the games will be played at the Spectrum Center. They’ll be hosted by the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and the Atlantic Coast Conference.

March Madness was just here. This past March, Mississippi State and Michigan State universities tipped off at the Spectrum Center for the first of several games in the area.

Next year, North Carolina State University in Raleigh will host first and second-round matchups.

(WATCH BELOW: Thousands pack Uptown for March Madness)

Thousands pack Uptown for March Madness

