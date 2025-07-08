Charlotte to host international rugby match for second weekend in a row

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte is enhancing its status as a sports city by hosting an international rugby competition, where the USA national rugby team, the Eagles, defeated Belgium 36-17 at Memorial Stadium on July 5th in their first of two matches.

The USA national team will take on Spain this weekend in their last match in Charlotte.

Several players from Charlotte’s own professional rugby team, Anthem RC, are part of the national team, highlighting the local talent contributing to the sport’s growth.

Charlotte is being considered as a potential host city for the 2031 Rugby World Cup, which will be held in the United States.

The second game of the series will see the Eagles face off against Spain this Saturday at 7:30 PM at Memorial Stadium.

