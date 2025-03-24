Pentagon approves Charlotte to host 2027 Military World Games, a US first

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte has been approved by the Pentagon to host the 2027 Military World Games, marking the first time the event will be held in the United States.

The Military World Games, which are second in size only to the Summer Olympics, are expected to bring between 100 and 125 nations to compete in Charlotte across approximately 25 sports. Local veterans are excited about the opportunity, seeing it as a chance for camaraderie and showcasing role models to the community.

“You build a bond with the people that you probably would not think,” said Anne-Marie Pumphrey, U.S. Army veteran. “It’s a good sense of camaraderie-ship.”

Eli Bremer, co-chair for the 2027 Military World Games in Charlotte, emphasized the motto of the International Military Sports Federation.

“The motto of the International Military Sports Federation is ‘Friendship through sports.’ So you’re going to see Iranians, Chinese, Russians, Americans, French, everybody competing together,” Bremer said.

The opening ceremonies are envisioned to take place at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, with athletic competitions at UNC Charlotte and concerts in the city.

This vision is part of the effort by Eli Bremer and others to bring the games to Charlotte.

A letter of support from the Department of Defense was received last week, which is crucial for the bid. The next step involves a meeting with the International Military Sports Council scheduled for this weekend.

Pumphrey is excited about the prospect.

“(To) give people an opportunity to take their children to see true role models in one of the best aspects they could see,” Pumphrey said.

If successful, the Military World Games could provide an incredible financial boost to the Charlotte region, while fostering international friendships through sports.

