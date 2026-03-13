JCSU prepares for HBCUs nationwide to arrive for Battle of the Bands

CHARLOTTE — Students at Johnson C. Smith University are practicing creating the unmistakable, loud, proud sound, full of tradition.

This weekend, some of the nation’s most talented students will be coming to Charlotte for the first Big HBCU Southern Classic Battle of the Bands, said Tomisha Brock, Director of University Bands.

“To have these bands coming to one city and one location at one time for an audience of this size is going to be significant,” she said.

Drumline Co-Captain Tyrone Taylor II told Channel 9’s Miana Massey that the culture around HBCU bands is unique and special. It’s more than a performance, it’s a chance to represent their school and showcase culture and tradition.

And he and the other IIOS are ready to defend their home turf.

“HBCU Culture is one of one, it is beautiful,” Taylor said. From the outside looking in, people wouldn’t understand. It looks like rivalry, it looks like beef... It’s the same way that you joke with your cousins... It’s love, it’s all genuine love.”

Senior Drum Major Tylin Walters is the self-proclaimed minister of the funk.

“My role is to make sure that the band is always on point,” he said.

And he’s known for some time that he wanted to be a part of the noise and tradition.

“For me, it was all about the drumline,” Walters said. “I came here for a visit junior year of high school... From the second that they walked into the gym, it was nothing but stone-cold swag. It was unmatched.”

But Brock said it is more than a passion for some. It’s a pathway to opportunity.

“A lot of our students are on band or music scholarships, not just here but at many of our HBCUs,” she said. “And for many, that was the deciding factor as to whether they could attend college to begin with.”

These students will be taking the big stage at the Bojangles Coliseum on Sunday, performing in front of thousands.

“We have an exciting show for our audience, it is a great experience,” Brock said.

The Big HBCU Southern Classic Battle of the Bands begins at 4 p.m. And organizers said the event is nearly sold out.

Beforehand, the event will feature a fan fest with dozens of vendors, food trucks, and college recruiters connecting with high school students.

To learn more or purchase tickets, visit the Big HBCU website here.

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