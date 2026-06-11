Charlotte initiative provides essential supplies to veterans

CHARLOTTE — From groceries to cleaning supplies to hygiene products, community partners in Charlotte are coming together to ensure veterans don’t face life’s challenges alone.

Cars began lining up early Thursday morning ahead of the Feeding Independence Program. The initiative is put on through a partnership among The Independence Fund, Second Harvest Food Bank and other community partners to support local veterans and their families.

For Air Force veteran Bernard Ervin and others who came out, the event was about more than jut what they could take home.

“It’s one of the best things about being a veteran,” Ervin told Channel 9’s Miana Massey. “It’s certain times that people look out for us, and they think about us and things we’ve done over the years.”

Doug Ackerman, the Independence Fund’s COO, said the nonprofit’s mission is “to support and empower the warfighter community.”

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, 1 in 5 veterans nationwide experiences food insecurity. Resources like these can help ease some of the financial pressure.

“The way the economy is today, you still need certain items that you can’t afford with your pension, and you have to make do,” Ervin said.

As cars moved through the lot, volunteers filled trunks and backseats with necessities.

“They give toiletries, they give fruit and vegetables, and some meat in the back here,” Ervin said. “Good barbecue, slaw and chips and stuff.”

For the people giving their time, it’s just as rewarding.

“It’s a great feeling for everybody involved,” Ackerman said.

Organizers say they plan to continue these efforts to support veterans and their families throughout the year.

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