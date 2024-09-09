Charlotte International Arts Festival offers 130 free events

CHARLOTTE — Blumenthal Performing Arts is set to bring its annual celebration of visual and performing arts to venues across Charlotte from Sept. 13-29.

The 2024 Charlotte International Arts Festival (CIAF) will feature more than 200 events across multiple genres with most being free and open to the public and ticketed events starting at $5.

Events will be held in different venues in Uptown, Ballantyne’s Backyard, and Blume Studios in the Iron District (former home to Charlotte Pipe and Foundry).

Now in its third year, festival attendees will enjoy returning favorites such as the wandering Birdmen, the vibrant Tablao Flamenco, and Luke Jerram’s giant inflatable of the earth “Gaia,” as well as new installations and events.

Gaia (Rebecca Bereiter/Courtesy CIAF)

In Addition, CIAF will include the regional premiere of “Space Explorers: The Infinite,” an immersive experience inspired by NASA missions aboard the International Space Station.

Here are a few highlights:

- Sculpture Parks featuring giant art pieces and opportunities to meet the artists will be set up in Uptown on Levine Avenue and at Ballantyne’s Backyard.

- Groundswell by Matthias Schack-Arnott is an interactive climbing sculpture that tilts and will be at Blume Studios from Sept. 20 through Nov. 10.

- Mariposa by LED Labs is a gigantic butterfly sculpture hovering 15 feet above the ground at The Green in Uptown. The butterfly glows with more than 39,000 LEDs as classical and classic pop music fills the air.

- The 28th annual Festival of India will take place on Sept. 14 at Belk Theater and move to Ballantyne’s Backyard on Sept. 15.

- The Lowcountry Culture Festival will be held on Sept. 14 at Ballantyne’s Backyard.

- The 34th annual Latin American Festival will be held at Ballantyne’s Backyard on Sept. 21.

- The University City Wine Fest will take place on Sept. 21 at the Shoppes at University Place.

- The 16th edition of the Charlotte Film Festival will be held from Sept. 24-29 at the Independent Picture House.

For the full lineup of events, click here.

