Charlotte invests $3.5M to reduce crashes on Sharon Road

CHARLOTTE — The city of Charlotte is spending $3.5 million on a road improvement project designed to reduce crashes along a busy stretch of Sharon Road in South Park.

City officials aim to straighten a sharp curve and adjust the banking of the roadway to address high speeds in the area.

Currently in the bidding process, the project includes the addition of a left-turn lane at Eastburn Road and pedestrian improvements such as wider sidewalks.

Neighbors living along the road report that the current configuration has led to several accidents involving vehicles hitting infrastructure and entering residential lawns.

Resident Ben Tacka said the sounds of near-misses are common in the neighborhood. “We definitely hear some screeching tires,” Tacka said.

He noted that the frequency of collisions has been a consistent issue for people living near the curve.

Tacka estimated that multiple accidents occur annually along this specific stretch.

“We’ve witnessed or heard probably five or six accidents that have happened there over the last three years,” Tacka said.

He said some of those incidents resulted in vehicles taking out stop signs and telephone poles.

He has also checked on drivers following these crashes. “I know I’ve personally witnessed maybe at least two or three where we were home, and I came out to actually just make sure everyone was okay,” Tacka said.

Pedestrian and cyclist safety is a primary concern for those using the existing sidewalks.

Travis Cook, a South Park area resident who bikes through the neighborhood, said he has seen cars lose control and drive onto private property.

“Even on the sidewalks. I mean, some of the items that I saw, the cars actually went up into people’s lawns, so you have to keep your eyes out,” Cook said.

Cook said he remains cautious while navigating the stretch of road. However, he expressed support for the city’s investment in the infrastructure changes.

“I definitely feel it’s more comfortable to drive, and I feel that the city is putting our money to use perfectly,” Cook said.

The city said the Sharon Road project should be finished by the end of 2027.

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