Charlotte is a step closer to getting Whataburger

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte area is a step closer to getting its first Whataburger.

It’s been nearly six months since we found the plans for the Texas-based burger chain with a location on Albemarle Road. Late last week, the city of Charlotte’s approved the zoning for the location.

According to the planning documents, the restaurant is gearing up for the construction phase. There’s no timeline on when the restaurant could open to the public yet.

The planning documents say Whataburger will be at 12809 Albemarle Road, which is far east and outside of the Interstate 485 loop. The restaurant will be in the Clear Creek Crossing development.

Whataburger has been making a push into the Carolinas. The company is expanding with 10 restaurants set to open in South Carolina this year. Charlotte is one of several cities in North Carolina that the chain plans to expand to, according to our partners at the Charlotte Observer.

