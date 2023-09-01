Local

Texas-based Whataburger eyeing east Charlotte location

By Andrew McMillan, wsoctv.com

CHARLOTTE — Burger fans and Texas expats in North Carolina could be rejoicing soon with a new Whataburger proposed for east Charlotte.

According to development filings in the city of Charlotte obtained by Channel 9, a franchisee wants to bring Whataburger to the Clear Creek Crossing development on Albemarle Road.

This is the second potential spot for Whataburger’s first expansion into Charlotte. Channel 9 reported last year when planning documents were filed for a Whataburger location off South Boulevard near Tyvola Road.

There’s no timeline for either project yet.

Until then, you’ll have to go to Georgia or Tennessee to get your honey butter chicken biscuits and double-meat cheeseburgers.

