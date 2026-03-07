Charlotte joins national initiative, raises $700k with day of movement for children’s health

CHARLOTTE — More than 15,000 people participated in the Move for a Life Time workout fundraiser Saturday at athletic clubs across the country and in Charlotte.

The event has raised over $700,000 to benefit Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and the Life Time Foundation.

The nationwide event was held at more than 165 Life Time locations throughout the United States and Canada. Participants of all fitness levels joined the fundraiser to support pediatric medical research, life-saving treatments and improved nutrition for children, organizers said.

The local event was held at Life Time Charlotte on Golf Links Dr. All proceeds from the Charlotte location will support Levine Children’s Hospital, organizers said. Participants chose from workout sessions lasting between 90 minutes and 3 hours, with all classes beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday morning.

Move for a Life Time is an expansion of the company’s Ride of a Life Time event. The new format offers multiple ways to participate beyond cycling, including yoga, strength training, dance and other specialty programs, organizers said. Registration was open to both members and nonmembers, with fees of $15 for 90-minute sessions and $30 for three-hour experiences.

Life Time aims to raise a total of $1.5 million nationwide this year, organizers said, to support these children’s health initiatives.

