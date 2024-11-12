Charlotte Knights holiday fest set to light up Truist Field

CHARLOTTE — For the fifth year, the Charlotte Knights are celebrating the holidays with a festival of lights, a Christmas market, ice skating, and other seasonal festivities.

“Light the Knights” opens Nov. 27 and runs through Jan. 3. at Truist Field in Uptown.

The event features a walk-through holiday experience featuring tens of thousands of lights throughout the ballpark along with Christmas trees and decor, themed displays, snow, and appearances from Santa. In addition, there will be an ice skating rink and snow tubing hill.

A market will fill the outfield portion of the concourse and feature a variety of local businesses selling trinkets, baked goodies, clothing, and other items. Each tent will be open for the entire festival.

Admission to Light the Knights costs $12 and includes access to the market.

An all-activities pass costs $40 and includes ice skating and snow tubing.

Children ages 3 and younger are admitted free.

The festival will be closed on Dec. 24-25. For festival dates and hours, click here.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.

