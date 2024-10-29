Charlotte Knights see attendance drop again

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Knights suffered an attendance decline for the second straight season but improved overall revenue by 7% in the team’s 2024 fiscal year, according to team executives.

The revenue gains resulted from selling some higher-priced tickets through day-of-game sales, gains in concessions and sponsorships and additional growth in the team’s annual holiday festival. Knights Chief Operating Officer Dan Rajkowski told CBJ during an interview at the ballpark that he is focused on improving season ticket and group ticket sales next season.

The Knights hope to achieve that, in part, by adding eight employees during this off-season, mostly in sales. If all eight positions are filled, the team will increase overall employment to 50 people.

