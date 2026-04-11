Charlotte council eyes citywide restrictions on street vending

The Charlotte City Council is discussing a potential city-wide crackdown on street vending, considering new restrictions that would include a misdemeanor penalty for violators.

Councilmembers have been working on the issue ever since complaints were filed about street vendors in the city’s NoDa neighborhood, with some businesses saying they were seeing competition from vendors who didn’t have proper licenses.

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The proposed regulations would specifically apply to “Municipal Service Districts,” like University City, SouthPark and Uptown. The regulations would limit street vending to only pre-approved vendors within these areas.

City leaders are also considering a misdemeanor penalty for violators. Currently, there’s a $500 fine for people who illegally street vend.

During the NoDa street vending pilot program, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department issued 26 citations, but none of these fines were ever paid.

The Charlotte City Council will meet on Monday to discuss the potential restrictions and penalties.

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