Charlotte leaders to face state lawmakers on public safety initiatives

RALEIGH, N.C. — On Monday state lawmakers will question Charlotte leaders about your safety.

Seven people will testify to the House Oversight Committee about what they’re doing to keep the city safe.

Charlotte City Council member Dimple Ajmera says crime is down, but she knows the numbers are not enough.

“We also know that safety is a perception and perception matters,” she said. “Just one incident and how that makes residents feel is real and the perception is real.”

Lawmakers are investigating the deadly stabbing of Iryna Zarutska on the light rail.

