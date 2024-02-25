Charlotte legend Lynn Wheeler dies at 80

CHARLOTTE — Longtime city councilmember and Charlotte legend Lynn Wheeler died on Saturday at the age of 80.

She’s credited with bringing the Spectrum Center to Uptown. In her 14 years on Charlotte’s City Council, she undoubtedly helped morph the city into the bustling community it is today.

On her birthday on Thursday, she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Her friend Matthew Ridenhour told our partners at the Charlotte Observer she died just two days later.

“She loved Charlotte through and through,” said Ridenhour, a former Mecklenburg County commissioner who Wheeler coached as he first ran for public office himself. “She loved this city and wanted to see it become the best Charlotte it could be. She liked to be that whip for votes because she was very effective with connecting with people.”

Wheeler was first elected to the City Council in 1989. She chaired the city’s economic development committee and was a key player in the controversial move to spend hundreds of millions of public dollars on an uptown arena for the Charlotte Hornets, according to the Charlotte Observer. She was voted out of office in her next election, but politicians and citizens see her as instrumental to the cities growth.

“She could talk to Republicans and Democrats. She could talk to CEOs and she could talk to sanitation workers,” former state legislator Joel Ford said. “She was that kind of person and she treated everyone the same. She had a kind heart and a big heart.”

She also served as mayor pro tem and served the city on countless boards and commissions.

