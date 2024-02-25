Nikki Haley says she won’t drop out of presidential race after SC primary loss

SOUTH CAROLINA — Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley spoke to her supporters Saturday evening after losing to Former President Donald Trump in the South Carolina primary.

Within a minute of the polls closing in South Carolina at 7 p.m. EST, The Associated Press and The New York Times projected that Trump would defeat Haley in the primary election.

Haley spoke to her supporters just after 8 p.m. and said will not be dropping out of the race.

“40% is not some tiny group,” Haley said. “There are huge number of voters in our republican primary they want an alternative...“I said earlier this week that no matter what happens in South Carolina, I would continue to run for President. I’m a woman of my word.”

Nikki Haley spoke on President Joe Biden and Trump.

“One of them calls his fellow Americans fascists. The other calls his fellow Americans vermin,” she said. “They aren’t fighting for our country’s future. They’re demanding we fight each other.”

Haley also congratulated Trump on his win. She added that she will be heading to the states in the Super Tuesday election.

