Charlotte making pitch for military games

CHARLOTTE — A campaign to bring the CISM Military World Summer Games to Charlotte and other sites across North Carolina continues to move forward, organizers told CBJ.

Ike Belk and David Koerner, co-founders and co-owners of the U.S. Performance Center, have been nurturing the effort for months, hoping to beat out South Africa for the 2027 Military World Summer Games. CISM is short for International Military Sports Council, the Brussels-based sanctioning body that will select the site.

The Military World Games are staged every four years, always in the year preceding the Olympics. And the competition is similar to an Olympics, with 10,000 athletes — who are also serving in their nation’s military — from 120 to 140 countries participating.

A delegation from CISM is expected to make a site visit here later this year.

