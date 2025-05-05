Lovin’ Life Music Festival delights thousands, despite battling weather and food truck fire

CHARLOTTE — Lovin’ Life Music Festival finished its second year in Uptown Charlotte this past weekend, attracting tens of thousands of people to First Ward Park.

The festival largely went off without major issues, despite thunderstorms prompting an evacuation Saturday. The bands, including headlining act Weezer, returned to the stage after storms passed.

On Sunday, festival-goers spotted a small fire at the Bojangles food truck, but crews were able to extinguish it quickly without anyone getting hurt. Our partners at The Charlotte Observer reported that incident happened around 8 p.m. during Teddy Swims’ slot.

After Sunday’s final performances, organizers made the announcement that Lovin’ Life will return for a third year in May 2026.

