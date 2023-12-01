Charlotte man accused of converting Glock to machine gun

CHARLOTTE — Federal authorities say a 20-year-old man from Charlotte was arrested after allegedly using a Glock switch to convert a handgun to what investigators called a machine gun.

Channel 9 has reported on Glock switches before. They’re devices that change the firing rate of the handgun.

An agent with the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives showed Channel 9 back in February that with one of these installed, the bullets can quickly fly.





The U.S. Attorney’s Office on Friday said that Joshua Michael Jenkins was indicted for possession of a machine gun and possession of a firearm by a felon. Jenkins was arrested Thursday after being indicted on Nov. 14.

Federal investigators say Jenkins had a Glock model 23 .40 caliber pistol with a Glock switch affixed to it on OCt. 30, 2022. The attorney’s office didn’t say in a news release how Jenkins was caught with the device.

According to North Carolina criminal court records, Jenkins had a previous conviction for felony breaking and entering in 2021.

The attorney’s office said in a news release that Jenkins was still in federal custody as of Friday. If he’s convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison and $250,000 fine for possession of a machine gun, and 15 years in prison plus a $250,000 fine for possession of a firearm by a felon.

