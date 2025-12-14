Charlotte man arrested after drugs found in car, hotel room, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — A traffic stop led to the seizure of approximately 3.5 pounds of suspected illegal narcotics and the arrest of a 41-year-old Charlotte man at a nearby hotel.

On Dec. 4, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police conducted a traffic stop on Arrowood Road, where they discovered suspected illegal narcotics in the vehicle.

The driver and passenger identified Daniel Stout as the source of the narcotics, prompting officers to obtain a search warrant for his hotel room.

During the search of Stout’s hotel room, officers seized 1520.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 91.5 grams of suspected GHB, 15 grams of suspected mushrooms, 14 doses of suspected LSD, 70 suspected Adderall pills, 40 suspected Valium pills, and $404 in U.S. currency.

Stout was charged with multiple offenses, including trafficking Level III methamphetamine, trafficking Level I GHB, possession with intent to sell or distribute controlled substances, maintaining a dwelling for the use or sale of controlled substances, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

WATCH: Crews battle flames at southeast Charlotte fire

Crews battle flames at southeast Charlotte fire

©2025 Cox Media Group