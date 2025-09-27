Charlotte man arrested after fleeing police at 107 mph, crashing in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — A high-speed chase in Lincoln County ended with the arrest of a Charlotte 21-year-old after he crashed into another vehicle on Friday evening.

Kevin Alexander Villanueva Fuentes was driving a 2011 Honda Civic at 107 mph in a 60-mph zone on NC Highway 16 near NC Highway 150 when the NC State Highway Patrol attempted to stop him for speeding.

Fuentes did not stop, leading to a vehicle chase that ended when he lost control and struck a Ford F-150 on Optimist Club Road. The driver of the Ford F-150 was not injured, officials said.

After the crash, Fuentes was arrested and charged with felony flee to elude, failure to heed blue lights and sirens, careless and reckless driving, speeding, and driving without an operator’s license.

Fuentes is currently being held at the Lincoln County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond. His vehicle was seized under North Carolina’s ‘Run and You’re Done’ law.

