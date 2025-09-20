Charlotte man arrested, charged after felony traffic stop

CHARLOTTE — Brandon Smith was arrested by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol during a felony traffic stop on Thursday.

Officer J. Ridgell of the Street Crimes Unit assisted the Vice & Narcotics Unit in serving a warrant on Smith, who was surveilled by detectives in unmarked vehicles.

Detectives observed Smith engage in a drug transaction during their investigation, leading to his arrest.

The surveillance of Smith began in Charlotte and continued as he traveled to Concord before returning to Charlotte. After his arrest, Smith was transported to the Concord Police Department for interview and processing.

Following processing, he was transferred to the Cabarrus County Jail, where he appeared before a magistrate and was held without bond.

