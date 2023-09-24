Charlotte man dies in motorcycle accident in Catawba County

CONOVER, N.C. — A man from Charlotte died on Saturday night after crashing his motorcycle in Catawba County.

Dustin Tyler Hagler, age 25, was driving his Harley Davidson motorcycle on 1st Street West in Conover around 10:50 p.m, North Carolina State Highway Patrol says.

He drove off the right side of the road and crashed into a utility pole and a tree. He died as a result of the crash.

NCSHP says excessive speed was a factor in the accident.

