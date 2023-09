CHARLOTTE — One person has died following a crash that involved a motorcycle in south Charlotte Wednesday night.

The incident occurred just after 11:45 p.m. on Sharon Road West near Hopeton Road.

MEDIC said one person was pronounced deceased at the scene.

It is unclear if any other vehicles were involved in the crash.

