North Carolina insurance fraud scheme linked to forged credit card statements

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte man faces 52 felony charges related to fraudulent travel insurance claims.

Oscar Rafael Ruiz was arrested on Tuesday and charged with 26 counts of insurance fraud, 21 counts of attempting to obtain property by false pretense, and five counts of obtaining property by false pretense.

According to special agents with the NC Department of Insurance’s Criminal Investigations Division, Ruiz filed numerous fraudulent lost or stolen luggage trip delay and cancellation claims with multiple insurers.

He allegedly filed numerous claims collecting $22,240 and attempting to collect an additional $262,106.

He submitted various false credit card statements to collect financial compensation for the claims that agents later determined had been fabricated. Bank statements he submitted contained inflated hotel payments and fabricated Amazon purchase receipts.

The offenses occurred between Sept. 10, 2023 and Jan. 27, 2025, according to the warrant.

Ruiz was released from the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office on a $260,000 secured bond. He appeared in Mecklenburg County District Court on Wednesday.

“Insurance fraud hits consumers in the wallet,” Commissioner Mike Causey said. “Approximately 20 cents of every insurance premium dollar goes to covering the cost of fraud. I’m fighting this by aggressively pursuing and prosecuting insurance fraud in North Carolina.”

VIDEO: Multi-million dollar Medicaid fraud scheme uncovered in Carolinas

Multi-million dollar Medicaid fraud scheme uncovered in Carolinas

©2025 Cox Media Group