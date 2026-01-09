Arrest made after deadly shooting behind furnishing business

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Calvin Lamarr Allen, 44, has been charged in connection with the shooting death of 74-year-old Gary Herendeen behind the furnishing business, Designers Marketplace, on Yarborough Road in Indian Land, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday.

Herendeen was found dead in his Chevrolet van from multiple gunshot wounds on Jan. 2.

Allen became a suspect early after investigators found Herendeen’s body, the sheriff said. The two were acquaintances with ties to the Charlotte area and previously lived in the same boarding house. Reports indicate they had fallen out prior to the shooting, and it is believed that Herendeen was sleeping in his van behind the business on the night of Jan. 1.

Herendeen was discovered lying partially inside his van and partially on the parking lot surface. Investigators believe that Allen drove to the location early on Jan. 2 and shot Herendeen. Following the discovery of the body, law enforcement aimed to locate Allen. He was arrested at his home in Charlotte without incident on Jan. 6. detailed searches were conducted at both his residence and in his vehicle and evidence was collected, although specifics on that evidence have not yet been disclosed.

Calvin Lamarr Allen

Allen is currently in custody in Charlotte and is facing charges of murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. He is expected to appear before a judge, where he will decide whether to waive extradition to Lancaster County, where the charges were filed.

If Allen chooses not to waive extradition, legal proceedings for his extradition to Lancaster County will commence. Further updates are expected as the case progresses.

VIDEO: 17-year-old charged in Lancaster shooting, deputies say