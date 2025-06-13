Charlotte man paralyzed after deadly shooting; mother shares harrowing journey to recovery

CHARLOTTE — Nazyr Perry has been fighting for his life in an area hospital for the past 3 weeks.

His mother, Talitha Perry, told Channel 9 that he is there because of an act of senseless violence.

Before the incident, the West Charlotte High School graduate was working as a security guard at the Charlotte Douglas Airport.

However, on May 23, his life was turned upside down after a violent confrontation on Stroud Park Court.

“He was shot multiple times; he was shot in the neck twice, he was shot in the face, and he was shot in the hand,” said Talitha Perry. “I’m thankful he’s still here with us today, but it’s a fight, it’s a battle, it’s a struggle, it’s not even day by day, it’s hour by hour.”

The shooting left the 22-year-old paralyzed in an intensive care unit. He has been able to communicate a little and has told his mother what he remembers about the shooting.

“All he remembers was running and being on the ground; he said his life flashed before his eyes, but his friend came back and held his hand, and he felt that kept him alive,” said Talitha Perry.

Unfortunately, Nazyr Perry’s 16-year-old friend, Jamariyee Dixon, was killed, and another teen was shot in the leg during the incident. And he himself has come very close to death.

“He flatlined, and the doctor saved his life. I met the doctor yesterday; he told me he is the one who performed CPR and saved my baby. When he could have pronounced him deceased, he kept going. I thank him so very much; he’s our angel,” said Talitha Perry.

As grateful as she is for the medical attention her son has received, she is still angry with the suspect in this case, 20-year-old Marion McKnight.

“Now you are in jail. “A life is lost, and my son is fighting constantly hour by hour, minute by minute, just to stay alive,” said Talitha Perry.

Residents in the community where the shooting occurred believe the confrontation was supposed to just be a fight and instead erupted in gunfire.

Talitha Perry told Channel 9 she hopes McKnight never gets out of jail. A fundraiser for Nazyr Perry has been set up by his family. You can donate here.

