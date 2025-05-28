Homicide investigation underway after shooting in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — After one person died in a shooting in north Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide, according to a release from CMPD on Wednesday.

CMPD’s Homicide Unit arrested Marion McKnight, 20, in relation to the case. McKnight has since been charged with murder, police said.

Officials said Jamariyee Dixon, 16, died as a result of his injuries on Tuesday while under the care of Atrium Health.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. on Stroud Park Court near Statesville Avenue when an altercation broke out between a group of about 15 or 16 and three people were hurt, according to neighbors.

The investigation into this case is ongoing. Anyone with information about this case should contact the authorities.

