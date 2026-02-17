Charlotte man sentenced to 394 months for armed robberies

CHARLOTTE — Andrew Jackson, 33, of Charlotte, has been sentenced to 394 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release for a string of armed robberies.

Jackson and his co-conspirators robbed at least three businesses in Charlotte at gunpoint. He was previously convicted of three counts of Hobbs Act robbery, three counts of conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery, two counts of possessing, brandishing, and discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, and one count of possessing and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

Jackson remains in federal custody and will be transferred to the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons upon designation of a federal facility.

