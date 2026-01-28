Charlotte man sentenced for possessing AI-generated child pornography

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte man has been sentenced to 6 1/2 years in prison for possession of child sexual abuse material, including AI-generated content, federal prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Daniel Joseph Broadway, 54, is also required to serve a lifetime of supervised release, register as a sex offender and pay $17,000 in special assessments and $15,000 in restitution.

A federal judge imposed the sentence following Broadway’s guilty plea on April 23, 2025, for possession of child pornography involving a minor under the age of 12.

In a statement, Russ Ferguson, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina, emphasized the seriousness of child sexual abuse material.

“Child sexual abuse material is harmful in all of its forms, and my office has the experience, expertise and resolve to keep up with the technology as criminals use new methods to exploit children,” Ferguson said.

The investigation began in April 2023 when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip regarding Broadway uploading child sexual abuse material to an online account. Following a search warrant execution at his residence in December 2023, authorities seized nine electronic devices containing more than 30,000 images and videos of AI-generated child sexual abuse material and more than 8,600 traditional child sexual abuse images and videos.

Broadway created original images of child sexual abuse material using an AI platform and modified existing images, demonstrating a concerning adaptation to technology to produce harmful content.

Broadway is currently in federal custody as he awaits designation of a federal facility.

