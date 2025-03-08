Charlotte man sentenced for stabbing woman to death in 2019

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte man was sentenced to prison for the murder and robbery of his ex-girlfriend, Audeja Sutton.

Ty-lek Hamilton pleaded guilty to the charges. It happened in May of 2019, when Audeja Sutton was found with multiple stab wounds in an East Charlotte neighborhood.

Officers responding to the scene discovered Sutton on the side of the road with several stab wounds. She was transported to a hospital, where she later died.

Hamilton was sentenced to at least 31 years in prison on Friday.

(VIDEO >> CMPD: 2 charged in fatal stabbing at Charlotte Transit Center)

CMPD: 2 charged in fatal stabbing at Charlotte Transit Center

©2025 Cox Media Group