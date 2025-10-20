Charlotte man wins $1 million prize from scratch-off ticket

CHARLOTTE — Kenneth Locklear of Charlotte won a $1 million prize from a scratch-off ticket he purchased in Stallings.

Locklear bought the winning MAX-A-MILLION ticket from the Gate on Lawyers Road and opted for a lump sum payment of $600,000, taking home $430,508 after taxes.

The MAX-A-MILLION game, which debuted in March, initially offered 25 top prizes of $1 million, with 18 of these prizes still available.

The game also includes 10 prizes of $100,000, with seven remaining to be claimed.

VIDEO: Woman wins $250K lottery prize, celebrates at local gas station

VIDEO: Woman wins $250K lottery prize, celebrates at local gas station

©2025 Cox Media Group