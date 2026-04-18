Crews free person trapped in overturned vehicle in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — One person was sent to a hospital with serious injuries following a crash in northeast Charlotte on Saturday.

MEDIC responded to the scene on the 3100 block of Decapolis Drive just before 1 p.m.

Paramedics found one person with serious injuries who was sent to a hospital, officials said.

Charlotte Fire responded to assist with the patient who was trapped inside an overturned vehicle.

Officials said the person was unable to escape on their own.

Crews stabilized the vehicle, administered care, and removed the patient.

Fire officials said the patient was freed from the vehicle by 1:15 p.m.

WATCH: 5 hurt after crash involving Gaston County ambulance, 2 vehicles

5 hurt after crash involving Gaston County ambulance, 2 vehicles

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