Charlotte man’s killers plead guilty, bringing closure to family

CHARLOTTE — Two men pleaded guilty Thursday in the 2024 killing of a Charlotte man, bringing some closure to the victim’s family, who said they are relieved the suspects will spend years in prison.

Cordarrel “Tuck” Houston’s father said he would’ve preferred to see the two men get 25 years to life in prison, but he’s glad to see they’ll still spend many years behind bars.

Cordarrell Houston

“It is better than potentially have seen them, walk,” Larry Houston said. “That would’ve tore us up to see them kill Tuck and get away with it.”

Larry Houston was in court hoping for closure for his son’s killing that happened on March 26, 2024, during a home invasion in west Charlotte.

Tuck Houston was asleep in his home when the defendants broke into the back room, the prosecutor said. Maiseo Caldwell and Quavon Strother went through a window at his home on Toddville Road and shot Tuck Houston twice in the chest before running away with some of his things.

‘Took an amazing person’: Family mourns man shot, killed by 2 teens during home invasion Maiseo Campbell (Left); Quavon Strother (Right)

The suspects pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit burglary.

Caldwell and Strother each face up to 13-and-half years in prison.

“Second degree is better than nothing, and that’s the way we had to look at it,” the victim’s father said. “And just thank God we got that. This legal chapter of our life … is closed.”

The father said he misses his son, and his heart continues to break.

“We enjoyed him for 36 years, and he was just a special individual. I saw a lot of beautiful qualities in him,” Larry Houston said. “He believes strongly in family. We’ve always done that. We’ll continue to do that in his honor.”

Larry Houston also said he keeps his son’s memory alive by driving his car every day.

He said they plan to do more to honor him, so others have the chance to see how much he meant to their family.

‘Took an amazing person’: Family mourns man shot, killed by 2 teens during home invasion

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