Teenage suspects arrested after man killed in west Charlote home

CHARLOTTE — Two teenagers are accused of shooting into a west Charlotte home and killing a man inside.

Maiseo Caldwell, 19, and Quavon Strother, 18, were arrested Saturday morning. According to CMPD, they’re connected to the deadly shot that killed Cordarrell Houston on March 26.

They face multiple charges, including First Degree Burglary, Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Burglary, Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon and First Degree Murder.

CMPD hasn’t said what happened before the deadly shot was fired.

Houston’s family say he was inside his bedroom, starting his day when the shot went through the walls and struck him.

“He’s not just a black man that died by gun violence because he was in the midst of doing something wrong, he was in his bedroom beginning his day,” Larry Houston expressed.

Houston owned a small t-shirt business. His family told Channel 9 they were very proud of him.

Court records do not yet indicate the bond they are held under or when they will appear in court.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH: Suspected killer of mother, 2 kids extradited back to Charlotte)

Suspected killer of mother, 2 kids extradited back to Charlotte

©2024 Cox Media Group