Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles, Councilwoman Tiawana Brown announce intention to seek re-election

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles and District 3 councilwoman Tiawana Brown Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles and District 3 councilwoman Tiawana Brown will both seek new terms. (WSOC.)
CHARLOTTE — Two prominent Charlotte elected officials have made their decisions on whether or not they will seek re-election.

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles and District 3 councilwoman Tiawana Brown will both seek new terms this fall; they both announced on Thursday.

Mayor Lyles will be seeking a fifth term and plans to file for re-election next Wednesday. She will be facing a primary challenge from Tigress Sydney Acute McDaniel.

Indicted councilmember Tiawana Brown says she will be filing for re-election next Wednesday as well. Brown is facing primary challenges from Montravis King and Joi Mayo.

Filing ends next Friday at noon.

