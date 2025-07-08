Gov. Stein signs new rule for expired driver licenses in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE — The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles announced that Governor Josh Stein has signed Senate Bill 391 into law.

The new legislation allows Class C licenses, which are standard passenger vehicle licenses, expiring on or after July 1, to remain valid for driving purposes within North Carolina for up to two years beyond the printed expiration date. This moratorium will be in effect until December 31, 2027.

“Thank you to the Legislature and Governor for this temporary measure to provide flexibility for North Carolina drivers while we work to address the increased demand for our services,” said NCDMV Commissioner Paul Tine.

The moratorium applies exclusively to Class C licenses, granting continued in-state driving privileges during the two-year grace period.

However, expired licenses will not be valid for identification purposes, air travel, or recognition by other states or federal entities.

The moratorium does not extend to commercial driver’s licenses or any licenses that are suspended, revoked, or canceled.

NCDMV will resume Saturday service hours at 20 locations, offering walk-in services from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. through August 23.

Services available include driver’s license and ID card renewals, duplicates, address changes, REAL ID issuance, and road tests for those who have completed knowledge and written tests.

Customers are encouraged to check if their needs can be met online, as NCDMV provides many services digitally, such as license and ID renewals, duplicates, address changes, and voter registration applications.

